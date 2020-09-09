Samsung Galaxy S10/+ deals start at $500 for a limited time (Open-box)

Woot is offering various Samsung Galaxy S10/+ Android Smartphones from $499.99. These are open-box models with all original accessories and a 90-day warranty. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Notable features include a 6.1-inch (or larger) display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. You can count on a 16MP camera as well, which Samsung dubs as “professional-grade.” We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up Spigen’s Tough Armor case for Galaxy S10. This model offers a slim design while still delivering notable protection. Best of all, the built-in kickstand makes it easy to view movies, and more wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 10,000 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for the latest from Samsung? The new Note 20/Ultra is $200 off for a limited time at Amazon and B&H. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date on one of the newest Android devices out there. It was a big hit in our hands-on review and you can score 20% off this week. Of course, there’s also a great selection of Android apps and games on sale per usual.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

High-quality camera lenses: With a full set of pro lenses, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details, Galaxy S10+ is a studio in your pocket, featuring live video bokeh, precision audio focus and super-stabilization

Photos and video with one tap: capture multiple images and video all at once, in one tap. Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time

Capture with pro-grade tool set made for masters: Control your camera settings with Pro-Video Mode to adjust the exposure, focus and more to bring your creative vision to life

