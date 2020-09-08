Fresh off the holiday weekend, we are now ready to start another week with all of today’s best Android app deals. While many of the Labor Day weekend price drops, including Teslagrad, Cultist Simulator, and The Almost Gone, are still live down below, we are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like OK Golf, Neo Monsters, klocki, Hook, Unbroken Soul, Hydro Coach PRO, Baby Sleep PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra smartphones at up to $200 off as well as an all-time low on the OnePlus 7 Pro. We also have some great Samsung audio and storage deals including its latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs and the Galaxy Buds+ at $110.50. Plus, you’ll want to head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of today’s best Android-friendly charging offers.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $35, Ni no Kuni Switch $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

