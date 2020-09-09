Timbuk2’s Commute MacBook Messenger drops to $105 shipped (Reg. $140), more

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Commute Laptop Messenger Bag in the size medium and jet black for $105 shipped. Regularly priced at $140, that’s an Amazon all-time low. To compare, Timbuk2 also currently has this bag priced at $139. You can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook in this messenger bag and it also has a cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort. This style is great to travel with because it has luggage passthrough straps for convienience. The material is also water-resistant to keep your items secure. Ratings are still coming in, however Timbuk2 is well-known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the OIWAS Messenger Bag is currently priced at $22 Prime shipped, when you clip the $3 off coupon. This bag comes in three versatile color options and can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook as well. With over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers, this messenger bag is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Eddie Bauer, Converse, and more.

Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag features:

Our most ambitious and comprehensive laptop messenger for work and travel

Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Side stretch pocket for water bottle

Detachable shoulder strap with removable shoulder strap pad; Padded grab handle; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

Exterior padded pocket with neoprene gussets to keep your laptop securely in place

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!