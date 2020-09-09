Timbuk2’s Commute MacBook Messenger drops to $105 shipped (Reg. $140), more

- Sep. 9th 2020 3:20 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Commute Laptop Messenger Bag in the size medium and jet black for $105 shipped. Regularly priced at $140, that’s an Amazon all-time low. To compare, Timbuk2 also currently has this bag priced at $139. You can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook in this messenger bag and it also has a cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort. This style is great to travel with because it has luggage passthrough straps for convienience. The material is also water-resistant to keep your items secure. Ratings are still coming in, however Timbuk2 is well-known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the OIWAS Messenger Bag is currently priced at $22 Prime shipped, when you clip the $3 off coupon. This bag comes in three versatile color options and can easily tote your 15-inch MacBook as well. With over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers, this messenger bag is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Eddie Bauer, Converse, and more.

Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag features:

  • Our most ambitious and comprehensive laptop messenger for work and travel
  • Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Side stretch pocket for water bottle
  • Detachable shoulder strap with removable shoulder strap pad; Padded grab handle; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights
  • Exterior padded pocket with neoprene gussets to keep your laptop securely in place

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timbuk2

About the Author