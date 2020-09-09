Converse takes extra 20% off clearance styles from $20: Sneakers, boots, more

Converse is taking an extra 20% off clearance styles with promo code SALE20 at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker that’s currently on sale for $29 and originally was priced at $55. These sneakers are unisex and can be worn by both men and women alike. It’s available in an array of color options and pairs perfectly with jeans for fall. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker $29 (Orig. $55)
- 70s Meets 80s Chuck Taylor $34 (Orig. $42)
- Chuck 70 GORE TEX Canvas $43 (Orig. $54)
- Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor $26 (Orig. $33)
- Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 $45 (Orig. $56)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Floral Chukka Taylor $31 (Orig. $39)
- Boho Chuck Taylor $33 (Orig. $42)
- Twisted Tie-Dye Chuck Taylor $26 (Orig. $33)
- Dream Weave Chuck Taylor $31 (Orig. $39)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!