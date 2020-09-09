Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk: $157 (Save $43)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Industrial Desk for $156.90 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This stylish desk features an industrial look that’s bound to class up your home office. Underneath it’s main surface you’ll find three storage cubbies, and there’s even a built-in tablet stand. Built-in cable management aims to make charging your daily drivers a breeze. While ratings are still rolling in, Walker Edison’s furniture pieces are reputable.

I don’t know about you, but my furnace has kicked throughout the last couple of days as fall weather creeps in. This has already made air noticeably drier and less comfortable to breathe. The good news is that this is something Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier can easily remedy, ensuring the air in your office has a sufficient amount of moisture in it. It’s fallen to $31, which happens to be a new low.

Now that your office has been streamlined, it may be time to do the same for your Mac or PC workflows. Thankfully the all-new Loupedeck Live is here to save the day with a customizable 4.3-inch touchscreen, dials, buttons, and more. It’s made with both content creators and streamers in mind, making it a solid addition to many office setups.

Walker Edison 42-inch Desk features:

Three storage cubbies

Tablet stand

Includes removable pencil cup

Cord management

Industrial mesh metal back

