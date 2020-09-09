Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk: $157 (Save $43)

- Sep. 9th 2020 12:21 pm ET

$157
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Industrial Desk for $156.90 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This stylish desk features an industrial look that’s bound to class up your home office. Underneath it’s main surface you’ll find three storage cubbies, and there’s even a built-in tablet stand. Built-in cable management aims to make charging your daily drivers a breeze. While ratings are still rolling in, Walker Edison’s furniture pieces are reputable.

I don’t know about you, but my furnace has kicked throughout the last couple of days as fall weather creeps in. This has already made air noticeably drier and less comfortable to breathe. The good news is that this is something Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier can easily remedy, ensuring the air in your office has a sufficient amount of moisture in it. It’s fallen to $31, which happens to be a new low.

Now that your office has been streamlined, it may be time to do the same for your Mac or PC workflows. Thankfully the all-new Loupedeck Live is here to save the day with a customizable 4.3-inch touchscreen, dials, buttons, and more. It’s made with both content creators and streamers in mind, making it a solid addition to many office setups.

Walker Edison 42-inch Desk features:

  • Three storage cubbies
  • Tablet stand
  • Includes removable pencil cup
  • Cord management
  • Industrial mesh metal back

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$157
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author