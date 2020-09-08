It doesn’t matter if you’re a content creator or a streamer, the all-new Loupedeck Live is here to simplify your daily workflow with what feels like an endless amount of shortcuts. If you’re familiar with Loupedeck and Loupedeck+, you’re bound to immediately notice a strikingly different appearance. It arguably looks more like Elgato Stream Deck than either of those predecessors. Thankfully it’s more of a hybrid that boasts a screen full of shortcuts alongside dials and buttons that are clearly inspired by the Loupedeck devices that came before it. Continue reading to learn more.

Loupedeck Live has Elgato in its crosshairs

Loupedeck described its latest release as “a natural extension of your keyboard, mouse, graphic tablet and pen.”

It’s a desktop companion for streaming, producing video content, and so on. Not only is there a variety of buttons and dials surrounding the edge of the device, but a customizable 4.3-inch touchscreen can also be found in the center. This provides endless opportunities for creating unique and helpful shortcuts.

The unit is compact, measuring 150 by 110 by 30mm with a weight of just 230 grams. The internals are housed by an aluminum shell, helping convey that it is a nicely-built device. As you would expect, it works with both Windows and macOS. It also supports a wide range of apps and services. This includes much of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, Twitch, Final Cut Pro X, and more.

Pricing and availability

While not incredibly affordable, Loupedeck Live manages to clock in with a respectable $269 price tag. It can be ordered direct from Loupedeck and we expect an Amazon product listing to appear in short order.

9to5Toys’ Take

I have neither streamed or used Loupedeck devices before. However, I can still identify the use-case it’s chasing after. Having been a computer power user and iOS Shortcuts fan for many years, I cannot begin to tell you how much time I have saved using digital and physical buttons. Loupedeck Live aims to reduce time and effort expelled by content creators and streamers alike by bringing a multitude of new, customizable time-saving buttons to their fingertips.

While arguably not as tactile as buttons and dials, the implementation of a touchscreen seems like a good idea given how much more approachable and dynamic the device can appear to its intended audience. At any rate, the Elgato Stream Deck product line clearly has some work to do to catch up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!