Score Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac 512GB at an Amazon low of $133 off

- Sep. 10th 2020 2:54 pm ET

Feature
$133 off
0

Authorized Apple seller Expercom via Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,165.93 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, today’s offer amounts to $133 in savings, is $13 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low on one of Apple’s latest machines. Whether you’ll be working from home still for the foreseeable future or want to be ready for whatever the fall semester has in store, Apple’s Retina 5K iMac is up to the task. The entire package is powered by a 10th Gen. Intel CPU, and you can count on 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics card. A selection of I/O headlined by two Thunderbolt 3 ports rounds out the notable features. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for even more.

If you can get away with less storage, going with the more entry-level 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model for $1,700 at Expercom’s Amazon storefront is a great way to save further. You’re still adding one of Apple’s latest iMacs to your setup, but with a 3.1GHz processor and 256GB of storage.

For more portable ways to get in the macOS game, swing by our coverage of the Apple shopping event at Best Buy for deals on MacBook Air and more. Or you could score the latest iPad Pro at a discount, alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple 2020 iMac features:

Take your creative ideas from conception to completion with the 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display from Apple. Intuitive and packed with powerful tools, you’ll be able to take your ideas to the next level, and the 27″ display will further elevate your experience, alongside an improved processor, graphics, memory and storage, and enhanced audio and video capabilities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$133 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go