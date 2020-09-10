Score Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac 512GB at an Amazon low of $133 off

Authorized Apple seller Expercom via Amazon is currently offering the new Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,165.93 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, today’s offer amounts to $133 in savings, is $13 under our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low on one of Apple’s latest machines. Whether you’ll be working from home still for the foreseeable future or want to be ready for whatever the fall semester has in store, Apple’s Retina 5K iMac is up to the task. The entire package is powered by a 10th Gen. Intel CPU, and you can count on 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics card. A selection of I/O headlined by two Thunderbolt 3 ports rounds out the notable features. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for even more.

If you can get away with less storage, going with the more entry-level 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model for $1,700 at Expercom’s Amazon storefront is a great way to save further. You’re still adding one of Apple’s latest iMacs to your setup, but with a 3.1GHz processor and 256GB of storage.

For more portable ways to get in the macOS game, swing by our coverage of the Apple shopping event at Best Buy for deals on MacBook Air and more. Or you could score the latest iPad Pro at a discount, alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple 2020 iMac features:

Take your creative ideas from conception to completion with the 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display from Apple. Intuitive and packed with powerful tools, you’ll be able to take your ideas to the next level, and the 27″ display will further elevate your experience, alongside an improved processor, graphics, memory and storage, and enhanced audio and video capabilities.

