Cyclace offers a budget-focused Peloton-like experience for under $291

Cyclace Fitness (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Stationary Indoor Exercise Bike for $290.73 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $369 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re sticking it out indoors and not venturing outside much these days, it’s likely you’re in the market for a new exercise routine. While Peloton is a fan-favorite for those wanting a high-end experience at home, Cyclace is one of our picks for those in search of a budget-focused alternative. You’ll find that it supports riders up to 330-pounds and it even has a built-in tablet holder to keep your iPad front and center while riding. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to workout from the couch? Well, Cubii’s Pro Elliptical is on sale for $249 right now. Offering a unique design that fits under your desk or in front of a couch, the Cubii Pro delivers the ability to workout without even having to stand up. This can be a great way to stay fit while working from home, if that’s where you find yourself these days.

Save even more when you opt for the Marcy Recumbent Bike. It comes in at $160 on Amazon, delivering an at-home workout experience. With customizable resistance, you’ll be able to tailor it to your specific needs, helping stay in shape without having to head to the gym.

Cyclace Stationary Indoor Bike features:

2020 Updated Model. After analyzing the reviews of most exercise bikes on the market, we optimized them. Extended seat adjustment (for 5.1-6.5ft people). Resistance bar is stronger for long time cycle

💪BEST SPINNING BIKE- Cyclace exercise bicycle provides a stable, quiet and safe cycling. Equipped with thickened steel, triangular frame, 36lbs flywheel and belt driven system, can support to 330lbs and is smoother than chain. A good choice for home gym.

💪EFFECTIVE EXERCISE BIKE- More down at less time. Spinning can burn fat quickly, build core muscles and strengthen heart, but reduce injuries. Multi-grip handlebar, with adjustable resistance, our spin bike meets the needs of beginners to professionals.

