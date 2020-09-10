Get a workout in sitting down with Cubii’s Pro Elliptical at $249 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 29% off Cubii Pro Under Desk Ellipticals. You can score the Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine with Bluetooth for $249 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $349 price tag, and a match for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The Cubii Pro is designed to allow you to “get fit while you sit” with an under-desk setup that will keep users active while getting some work done (or just while sitting on the couch). It is said to be whisper quiet and supports real-time Bluetooth tracking so you can sync your stats to the free Cubii app, Fitbit, or Apple Health. It offers eight levels of resistance and takes about “3- or 4-minutes” to setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s Gold Box offer has both the black and silver models to choose from at the same price. But you might want to consider the Cubii Workout Mat. It provides a no-slip surface while protecting the floor beneath you from getting damaged at $29 and with solid ratings from over 650 Amazon customers.

While we are outfitting the home office space, check out these deals on Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk and Rain Design’s adjustable iLevel2 MacBook stand. The Herman Miller x Logitech RGB standing desks are a must-see as well.

More on the Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical Machine:

Built specifically to be used while sitting, the Cubii Pro under-desk elliptical keeps you moving and active throughout your day. Work out at the office or in the comfort of your favorite chair at home. Sync to the free Cubii app, Fitbit or Apple HealthKit to track your workouts in real time and measure progress. Record calories burned, RPM, strides, time and distance.

