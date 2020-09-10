Dyson’s year-round Hot + Cool tower fan falls to $200 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Tower Bladeless Fan and Heater for $199.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You’ll also find the black mode at the same refurbished price via Walmart right now. Originally $450 and still fetching as much from Dyson and Amazon, today’s refurbished offer is $250 off the regular price and the lowest total we can find. While perfect for staying toasty as the cooler months roll in, this model is an all-year round investment that will also keep you cool next summer. It has “Jet Focus” control for guided long-range air flow or “diffused mode for wide projection.” Other features include a sleep timer and no spinning blades to get in the way, as well as an included 6-month warranty directly from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars form nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re looking to avoid the Dyson tax, even at the heavily-discounted rate, there are much more affordable heater options out there. While they won’t have all the bells and whistles found on the Dyson Hot + Cool, the AmazonBasics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater at $35 and the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater at $26 are great low-cost alternatives. Both carry stellar reviews and sit atop the best-seller list on Amazon.

And while we are talking about taking control of your air quality, check out this new all-time low on Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier as well as the Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify fan. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Tower:

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater heats rooms quickly and evenly. And in warmer weather, it cools you effectively. In heating mode, you can set your target temperature to the degree and an intelligent thermostat will keep it there.| The only fan heater with Jet Focus control. Focused mode for long-range powerful airflow, or diffused mode for wide projection. The only fan heater with Jet Focus control. Focused mode for long-range powerful airflow or diffused mode for wide projection.

