Add some retro styling to your AirPods: elago AW6 case now $10.50

elago via Amazon offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $10.44 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly up to $13, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve seen in a few months. With its classic retro iPod design, the AW6 case offers a whole new take on AirPods protection. The silicone shell is sure to keep your case free of scratches or bumps and bruises but you’ll still be able to access all of the charging ports and wireless power-up capabilities. It’s a fun way to keep your earbuds safe and add some extra style along the way. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to save further? Ditch the iPod design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon customers.

As always, our Apple guide is your one-stop location for all of the best deals. Currently, you’ll find deals on MacBooks, iPads, and various accessories at up to 30% off the regular going rate.

elago AW6 AirPods case features:

ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

HELP YOUR AIRPODS STAND OUT BY protecting it with a case that is MADE TO STAND OUT. The HINGELESS DESIGN allows you to access all functions and features of the AirPods – like WIRELESS CHARGING – with NO ISSUES!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!