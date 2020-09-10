Save up to 25% on Inovelli, Aeotec, GE, and other Z-Wave accessories from $28

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switches for $64.99 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a savings of $15, comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in January, and is the best we’ve seen since. GE’s Light Switches bring Z-Wave connectivty to your setup, integrating with a variety of platforms for smartphone control, automations, and more. Alongside just being able to turn the lights on and off, you’ll also benefit from dimming capabilities and a 3-way design. Each of the included dimmer switches will also double as a range extender, helping round out the coverage of your setup to different rooms or floors. Over 935 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for additional ways to upgrade your Z-Wave setup from $28.

Other notable Z-Wave deals:

If all of today’s deals have you considering building out a Z-Wave smart home, be sure to dive into our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you’re you’re looking for even more devices to bring into the mix, we have a quite a few recommendations to check out, as well.

GE Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Easily replace any standard in-wall switch equipped with a neutral wire to remotely turn ON/OFF, adjust lighting brightness and create schedules for a wide range of fixtures. The smart device operates perfectly on its own or seamlessly integrates into multi-switch setups with required add-on switches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!