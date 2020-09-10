Get the 14mph Jetson Eris Foldable Electric Scooter now for $425

Driving to work in any big city is always a miserable experience. In contrast, the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter lets you zip through the traffic at 14mph and zoom up 20 degree inclines. You can pick it up now for just $425 (Orig. $499.99) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS15.

Whether you want to reduce your carbon footprint or simply make commutes or runs to the store more fun, this scooter has you covered.

To help you get from place to place, the Eris has a powerful 250W motor which you control with a thumb throttle. With the robust motor, you will be able to ride up hills up to 20-degrees. You have three speeds to pick from — the lowest can handle steep hills, while the highest takes you to 14mph. From a full charge, you are able to ride long stretches with the 12-mile range.

A bright LCD display shows your speed, the distance you have covered, and the battery status. The scooter also has a detachable smartphone mount, which allows you to check directions and listen to music while you ride along.

Suitable for ages 12 and up, the scooter can take 220 pounds, with 8.5-inch wheels to absorb the bumps.

You can get the Jetson Eris now for $425 with promo code “TOYS15” in a choice of three colors: black, blue, and white.

