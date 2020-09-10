Get the 14mph Jetson Eris Foldable Electric Scooter now for $425

- Sep. 10th 2020 3:22 pm ET

0

Driving to work in any big city is always a miserable experience. In contrast, the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter lets you zip through the traffic at 14mph and zoom up 20 degree inclines. You can pick it up now for just $425 (Orig. $499.99) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS15.

Whether you want to reduce your carbon footprint or simply make commutes or runs to the store more fun, this scooter has you covered.

To help you get from place to place, the Eris has a powerful 250W motor which you control with a thumb throttle. With the robust motor, you will be able to ride up hills up to 20-degrees. You have three speeds to pick from — the lowest can handle steep hills, while the highest takes you to 14mph. From a full charge, you are able to ride long stretches with the 12-mile range.

A bright LCD display shows your speed, the distance you have covered, and the battery status. The scooter also has a detachable smartphone mount, which allows you to check directions and listen to music while you ride along.

Suitable for ages 12 and up, the scooter can take 220 pounds, with 8.5-inch wheels to absorb the bumps.

You can get the Jetson Eris now for $425 with promo code “TOYS15” in a choice of three colors: black, blue, and white.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.

About the Author