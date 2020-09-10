Hanes 5-Pack Men’s Sport Underwear for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more

Amazon is offering the Hanes Men’s 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Briefs in assorted colors for $11.95 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. These boxer breifs are great for everyday wear and designed to promote comfort. This style has a tag-free label and leg bands that won’t ride up. They also have a cool fabric that’s breathable and wicks away moisture. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

While you’re updating your undergarments you can also refresh your socks with Carhartt’s 3-Pack of Force Performance Crew style. Regularly priced at $16, you can currently find them for $8.99. These socks are a perfect option to wear with boots for the fall season and they’re also sweat-wicking. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Hanes 5-Pack Cool Dri Boxer Briefs feature:

Hanes men’s sports inspired boxer brief with Cool Dri fabric that wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you cool and dry

Always Tag free for itch free comfort with a traditional fly

Ultra-soft ComfortSoft fabric feels great against your skin

Leg bands that won’t ride up guaranteed

