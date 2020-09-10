Hanes 5-Pack Men’s Sport Underwear for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more

- Sep. 10th 2020 3:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Hanes Men’s 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Briefs in assorted colors for $11.95 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. These boxer breifs are great for everyday wear and designed to promote comfort. This style has a tag-free label and leg bands that won’t ride up. They also have a cool fabric that’s breathable and wicks away moisture. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

While you’re updating your undergarments you can also refresh your socks with Carhartt’s 3-Pack of Force Performance Crew style. Regularly priced at $16, you can currently find them for $8.99. These socks are a perfect option to wear with boots for the fall season and they’re also sweat-wicking. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You will also want to be sure to check out the Hautelook Sunglass Sale that’s offering Nike styles under $50. Plus, Finish Line is offering an extra 50% off select styles today only.

Hanes 5-Pack Cool Dri Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Hanes men’s sports inspired boxer brief with Cool Dri fabric that wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you cool and dry
  • Always Tag free for itch free comfort with a traditional fly
  • Ultra-soft ComfortSoft fabric feels great against your skin
  • Leg bands that won’t ride up guaranteed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author