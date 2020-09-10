We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we have some notable offers from yesterday still live down below, including One Deck Dungeon, there are plenty more to browse through today. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles such as Door Kickers, Assassin’s Creed Identity, One Finger Death Punch II, Implosion – Never Lose Hope, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Stock Market Simulator Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Finger Death Punch II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. Ultimate $50, Outer Worlds from $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mendeleev.me: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Remote, Keyboard & Mouse [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad & KeyPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Secret Files 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Door Kickers :

Door Kickers is the unforgiving, award winning SWAT-command quick tactics game. Includes all updates and a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms. Door Kickers mixes old school, no-quarter action with modern ergonomic interfaces and puts you in command of a SWAT team during a tactical intervention. Analyze the situation, plan team routes, choose equipment and breach points and coordinate multiple troopers to reach the hostage room before the bad guys get to press that trigger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!