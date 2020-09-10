Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. Ultimate $50, Outer Worlds from $30, more

- Sep. 10th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. That’s $10 for the regular $60 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2020. Deals on Nintendo’s hit Switch Smash Bros. title are very hard to come by, but this is a great way to jump in if you’ve yet to experience this generation’s Nintendo mascot fighter. Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect. But be sure to head below as we are still hanging on to a number of big-time Switch game deals including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and many more. 

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
