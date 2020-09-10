Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. Ultimate $50, Outer Worlds from $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $49.94 shipped. That’s $10 for the regular $60 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2020. Deals on Nintendo’s hit Switch Smash Bros. title are very hard to come by, but this is a great way to jump in if you’ve yet to experience this generation’s Nintendo mascot fighter. Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect. But be sure to head below as we are still hanging on to a number of big-time Switch game deals including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $24.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- The Outer Worlds Switch $48 (Reg. $60)
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Memoirs Edition $41 (Reg. $65+)
- New Super Mario Bros. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- RACCOON CITY EDITION $45 (Reg. $80)
- Incl. RE2 and 3 remakes
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- OTTTD Switch $0.50 (Reg. $8)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Switch games from $8
- Resident Evil 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $20 (Reg. $45+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $9.50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney TSUM TSUM $25 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 20 $6 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $13 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
