Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB keyboard hits low of $80 (Open-box, Reg. $97)

Woot is offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 Prime shipped in new, open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $180, it now goes for around $97 at Amazon and Best Buy and today’s deal beats our last mention by $5, marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked. The Romer-G mechanical switches offer a 1.5mm actuation point, which makes this Logitech’s fastest keyboard ever. The “intelligent RGB illumination” allows you to have custom key lighting scenarios for specific titles or in-game events. Each key is individually lit, making sure you can have a unique setup. There are nine customizable G-keys that can be assigned commands per profile. Plus, the dedicated media controls deliver the ability to play, pause, and more songs and videos with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Keyboard features:

Maintain full control of your gaming commands with the customizable, illuminated keys on this Orion spectrum mechanical gaming Keyboard. Connect the unit to a smartphone or tablet to display in-game information when you need a second screen. Anti-ghosting protection keeps the Orion spectrum mechanical gaming Keyboard from freezing up during intense gaming sessions

