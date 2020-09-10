Add CORSAIR’s Void Pro RGB Headset to your battlestation for $51 (Save 36%)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR Void Pro RGB Gaming Headset for $50.92 shipped in black. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked since March. Bring some more personalized audio into your gaming rig with this CORSAIR headset. Ideal for everything from FPS titles or really any game where immersion matters, you’re looking at a pair of dual 50mm neodymium drivers that power the Dolby 7.1-channel experience. There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone for communicating with teammates, as well as RGB lighting and a built-in 1.8-meter cable to round out the notable features. With over 2,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to consider spending a portion of your savings would be picking up a home for your new headset when it’s not in use. Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12 is an easy recommendation, and adheres to the bottom of your desk for a convenient place to hang the CORSAIR Void Pro in-between gaming sessions.

Or if you’re looking to cut wires from your gaming rig, we just took a hands-on look at the wireless JBL Quantum 800 gaming headset. Then you’ll want to swing by our PC gaming guide for all of the other ongoing discounts for upgrading your battlestation.

CORSAIR Void Pro RGB Gaming Headset features:

Upgrade your game play with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. Its mesh ear cups deliver airflow for comfortable wear, and the custom-tuned speaker drivers provide crystal clear sound. The 40-foot range and 16-hour battery life of this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless gaming headset let you game for hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!