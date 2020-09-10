With football officially starting today, Oakley released a new collection with the NFL. The collection features an array of sunglasses and shields with officially licensed NFL designs, available for all 32 teams. Several of the top players this year chose their favorite styles, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Jones, just to name a few. This collection is a great way to represent your favorite team. Best of all, each style receives free delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Oakley x NFL Collection and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sunglasses for fall that are priced under $100.

Oakley x NFL Sunglasses

This collection of sunglasses gets you ready for game day with themed designs. There are five different styles to choose from, which are Oakley’s best-selling styles. The frame styles thorough the collection are the Holbrook, Flak, Gascan, Low Key, and Sutro. Prices for the sunglasses start at $156 and go up to $196. Plus, the entire collection is gender-neutral, which means anyone can wear them.

Another notable feature of these sunglasses is that you can choose from two styles. The team design can either be printed on the lens or on the frame. They also all feature the Prizm lens that helps you to see clearly and reduces glare. This is also great so you can see every touchdown in style and represent your team.

Every pair of sunglasses also comes with the Microbag that features your team’s logo and provides a safe place for your shades. They’re also allowing you to buy the bags separately, in case you need a new case for your current sunglasses. Plus, they’re priced at just $12.

NFL Football Shield

If you’re playing football this year, the Oakley Football Shield is a standout from this collection. It’s available in an array of fun color options to match your team. Oakley quotes, “Oakley football shields with HIGH DEFINITION OPTICS are the brand of choice for players on both sides of the ball from high school to the pros.” This mask was made for protection from eye-gouging, wind-blown debris, and more. This shield also has 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400nm. It is rated 4.1/5 stars from Oakley customers, and it’s priced at $60.

