Quaker’s 58-pack of Chocolate Granola Bars now $8.50 (35% off) + more from $3

Amazon is now offering the 58-pack of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (variety pack) for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save and to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want deliveries every month. Regularly $13 or so, today’s deal is roughly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for school lunches or just as snacks throughout the day, this bundle includes a variety of flavors like peanut butter chocolate, chocolate chip, s’mores, and more. They come in at less than 150-calories and with 8-grams of whole grains per bar. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We spotted the 10-pack of Fiber One Fiber 1 Oats and Chocolate bars down at $2.85 at Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 as well. Remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on this box as well. Regularly $5, today’s deal is nearly 45% off and the lowest price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon, these ones have 140-calories and 9-grams of fiber alongside the whole oats and chocolate chips.

There is also a great deal running on the 12-packs of Quest protein bars at Amazon right now from $11 Prime shipped. Swing by our home goods and sports/fitness guides for even more.

More on the Quaker Chewy Granola Bars:

I ncludes 58 individually wrapped granola bars you can enjoy at home, at school, or on the go

Features 12 chocolate chip, 12 peanut butter chocolate chip, and 10 s’mores flavor Chewy granola bars, plus 12 chocolate chip and 12 peanut butter flavor Chewy Dipps chocolate covered granola bars

Made with real rich chocolate, indulgent peanut butter-flavored chips, and toasted granola

