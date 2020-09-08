Stock up on Quest protein bars: 12-pack now under $11 Prime shipped (45% off)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Sea Salt Caramel Almond Snack Bars for $10.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The discounted prices will automatically appear during checkout. Regularly $19 or so, today’s offer is roughly 45% off the going rate and the best price w can find. These Quest bars make for a great healthy snack throughout the day or after workouts with 10-grams of protein and just 1-gram of sugar each. You can also add nine essential amino acids and 7-grams of fiber to the list alongside the sea salted caramel almond flavor. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the lowest price we can find on a 12-pack of brand name protein bars. But the 6-packs of Pure Protein Bars come in at $6.50 or so and offer up double the protein per bar. Or just opt for a Nature Valley Protein Bars at $4 Prime shipped instead.

More on the Quest Nutrition Snack Bars:

The Quest Sea Salt Caramel Almond Snack Bar provides a sweet & salty snack with 10g of protein, 5g net carbs and 1g of sugar per bar. The Quest Sea Salt Caramel Almond Snack Bar is made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. Each Quest Sea Salt Caramel Almond Snack Bar has 7g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

