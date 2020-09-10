Tillys Flash Sale takes 30% off adidas, Nike, The North Face, more from $11

- Sep. 10th 2020 8:58 am ET

Tillys is currently having a Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 25% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the adidas Superstar Shoes that are currently marked down to $56 and originally was priced at $80. These shoes are exceptionally trendy for this fall and pair with an array of looks. You can easily style them with shorts, jeans, khakis, or joggers. They’re also a classic sneaker that can be worn by men or women alike and during any season. With over 7,000 reviews from adidas customers, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced sneakers, boots, and more.

