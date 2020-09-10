Timex’s Military-Inspired 40mm Watch plunges to $55 (Amazon low, Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the Timex Military-Inspired 40mm Watch for $54.99 shipped. That’s good for at least $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $12. This Timex offering boasts a 40mm brass case that’s paired with a 20mm fabric slip-thru strap. It features a black dial filled out with Arabic numerals. If worn in the dark, you’ll still be able to tell the time thanks to luminous hands and an Indiglo light-up watch dial. Timex touts water-resistance in depths of up to to 165-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something traditional with some smartwatch capabilities? If so, you should have a look at the discounted Citizen’s Eco-Drive Smartwatch. It’s been marked down to $218, allowing you to pocket $45 in savings. This model is powered by any light source and never needs a battery, making it a truly unique timepiece in the smartwatch space.

And that’s not the only hybrid smartwatch deal we’ve found lately. Right now you can snag Garmin’s vívomove HR for $285 alongside others priced from $199. With a stainless steel dial, vívomove HR brings a standout appearance into the mix. It can relay smartphone notifications, track heart rate, and the list goes on.

Timex Military-Inspired 40mm Watch features:

Adjustable green 20mm fabric slip-thru strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with full Arabic numerals & 24-hour time

Silver-tone 40mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

