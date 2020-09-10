Timex’s Military-Inspired 40mm Watch plunges to $55 (Amazon low, Save 26%)

- Sep. 10th 2020 2:11 pm ET

$55
0

Amazon is offering the Timex Military-Inspired 40mm Watch for $54.99 shipped. That’s good for at least $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $12. This Timex offering boasts a 40mm brass case that’s paired with a 20mm fabric slip-thru strap. It features a black dial filled out with Arabic numerals. If worn in the dark, you’ll still be able to tell the time thanks to luminous hands and an Indiglo light-up watch dial. Timex touts water-resistance in depths of up to to 165-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something traditional with some smartwatch capabilities? If so, you should have a look at the discounted Citizen’s Eco-Drive Smartwatch. It’s been marked down to $218, allowing you to pocket $45 in savings. This model is powered by any light source and never needs a battery, making it a truly unique timepiece in the smartwatch space.

And that’s not the only hybrid smartwatch deal we’ve found lately. Right now you can snag Garmin’s vívomove HR for $285 alongside others priced from $199. With a stainless steel dial, vívomove HR brings a standout appearance into the mix. It can relay smartphone notifications, track heart rate, and the list goes on.

Timex Military-Inspired 40mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable green 20mm fabric slip-thru strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with full Arabic numerals & 24-hour time
  • Silver-tone 40mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$55
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author