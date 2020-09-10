Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch falls to $285 ($65 off), more from $199

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $284.93 shipped. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer is good for a $65 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This stainless steel hybird smartwatch delivers a more traditional look without sacrificing on functionality. It’ll still pair with your smartphone to send notifications while also tracking heart rate, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Battery life clocks in at 5-days, helping avoid daily charging of yet another device. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Those in the market for something catered more towards fitness will want to check out the Garmin Instinct Rugged Smartwatch now that it’s on sale for $199 at Amazon. Down from $299, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. You’re looking at a much more durable design than the lead offering, with water-resistance up to 100-meters alongside a myriad of sensors like barometric altimeter, GPS, Glonass, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 455 customers.

Don’t forget that over in our fitness tracker guide we’ve spotted some other ways to bring a wearable to your wrist. The more affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit is still on sale for $50, delivering automatic exercise tracking and more to your workouts. Or just consider adding Cubii’s Pro Elliptical at $249 to your setup for getting fit while you work.

Garmin vívomove HR features:

Fashionably fit is just a tap away with vívomove HR. This stylish hybrid smartwatch features a touchscreen with a discreet display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate and more. It counts your steps and calories while monitoring wellness, including all-day stress tracking.

