Amazon's Zinus mattress sale starts at $136 (Up to $100 off)

- Sep. 10th 2020 1:24 pm ET

From $136
Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $279.99 shipped. That’s $100 off what it’s fetched at Amazon for most of 2020 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked during that same timeframe. This mattress blends memory foam with heavy-duty springs to deliver a comfortable night of sleep. The memory foam inside is “infused with green tea extract and castor seed oil to naturally help prevent odor.” It’s compressed and rolled, allowing it to be shipped to you in a compact box that’s ready to be easily hauled wherever it needs to go. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year limited warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses discounted as low as $136.

More mattresses on sale:

If you’re in need of a bed frame, we’ve got you covered. Yesterday we unraveled a deal on Zinus’ Lorrick Twin Bed Frame. Now you can grab it for $120, which happens to be $40 off typical pricing. It’s strong enough to support up to 350-pounds of weight thanks to wood slats that are said to “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.”

Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

  • Firm support with a fiber quilted cover, mint green memory foam, and heavy-duty coil springs
  • Memory foam is infused with green tea extract and castor natural seed oil to naturally help prevent odor & bacteria buildup
  • Our patented technology allows our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box conveniently to your door

