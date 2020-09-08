Furnish a guest room with Zinus’ Lorrick Twin Bed Frame: $119.50 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Twin Bed Frame for $119.45 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve seen since April, having only been beaten during that timeframe by roughly $6. This bed frame boasts a modern look that’s ready to refresh a guest room. The assembly of this bed frame is said to be “super simple,” and it can support up to 350-pounds of weight. Wood slats are used for support, a feature that will “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Keep the ball rolling when snagging Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier for $31. This discount yields the lowest price we’ve tracked to date, making now a great time to equip your home with a humidifier, diffuser, and night light. Buyers are bound to like this unit’s ability to sense current conditions and turn itself on as needed.
And if your guest room is still feeling a little empty, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Media Console. It fell to $109.50 over the weekend, leaving you with up to $169 in savings. You’ll score a two-tone furniture piece that’s ready to modernize your space.
Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Bed Frame features:
- With its super simple assembly, headboard compatibility and generous underbed clearance space, there’s certainly more than meets the eye to this modern, clean-lined foundation
- A tall platform features generous underbed space perfect for storing extra odds and ends; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
- Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 – 3 inches apart
