Furnish a guest room with Zinus’ Lorrick Twin Bed Frame: $119.50 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Twin Bed Frame for $119.45 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we’ve seen since April, having only been beaten during that timeframe by roughly $6. This bed frame boasts a modern look that’s ready to refresh a guest room. The assembly of this bed frame is said to be “super simple,” and it can support up to 350-pounds of weight. Wood slats are used for support, a feature that will “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when snagging Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier for $31. This discount yields the lowest price we’ve tracked to date, making now a great time to equip your home with a humidifier, diffuser, and night light. Buyers are bound to like this unit’s ability to sense current conditions and turn itself on as needed.

And if your guest room is still feeling a little empty, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Media Console. It fell to $109.50 over the weekend, leaving you with up to $169 in savings. You’ll score a two-tone furniture piece that’s ready to modernize your space.

Zinus Lorrick 18-inch Bed Frame features:

With its super simple assembly, headboard compatibility and generous underbed clearance space, there’s certainly more than meets the eye to this modern, clean-lined foundation

A tall platform features generous underbed space perfect for storing extra odds and ends; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 – 3 inches apart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!