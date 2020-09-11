At $16.50, it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon’s Packable Duffel Bag (New low)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 23-inch Packable Duffel Bag for $16.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Despite wielding a highly-affordable price tag, this Amazon duffel bag manages to deliver a nice feature set. One of the most notable has to be its collapsible design that makes it a cinch to stow in luggage, a backpack, and more. Multiple pockets can be found throughout, and there’s even a shoe pocket that doubles as dirty laundry compartment. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And if you tend to carry cords in your bag, be sure to peek at the discounted UGREEN organizers we’ve spotted from $8.50. These affordably banish the thought of a cluttered bag by providing several ways to tidily stow cables. Options listed are up to 48% off, making a clear case for why you should buy one today.

A power bank is something many would agree should be kept in any bag. The latest solution to catch our eye is Satechi Quatro Wireless as it supports Apple Watch, Qi, USB-C, and more. Unsurprisingly, Satechi delivers all of this in a premium package that largely mimics high-end iPhones. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

AmazonBasics 23-inch Duffel Bag features:

Travel duffel bag features durable tear-resistant fabric and high-quality zippers with easy-grip pull cords

Folds compactly for storing inside a smaller bag or gym locker; includes removable shoulder strap and 2 hand straps

Multiple pockets for organizing; shoe pocket doubles as dirty laundry compartment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!