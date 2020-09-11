Tidy up your tech with these discounted UGREEN cable organizers from $8.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Electronics Organizational Carrying Case for $9.59 Prime shipped when code UGREENBAG has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $18, you’re looking at a 48% discount from the going rate, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new Amazon low. Whether you’re hoping to finally organize all of the cables at home or in your everyday carry, this case from UGREEN delivers a zippered design to help out. On the inside, you’ll find a variety of mesh pouches and slots to fit chargers, power banks, and more. Everything is covered in a hard shell design that’s complete with a carrying strap. Nearly 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, UGREEN’s Amazon has another one of its Electronic Organizers on sale for $8.59 when code UGREENBAG has been used at checkout. Down from $16, today’s offer saves you 47% and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Here you’re looking at a more compact design than the lead deal, but with more internal pockets and sleeves for cables and smaller accessories, as opposed to the larger space found above. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 shoppers.

UGREEN Electronics Organizer features:

UGREEN electronics organizer bag has double layers, effectively organizing your gadgets and cell phone accessories in order. With multiple mesh pockets, it allows you to store 7.9″ iPad mini, Nintendo switch console with 2 joy-cons, small E-book reader or iPhone, also perfect for tidying up your USB charger cables, power bank.

