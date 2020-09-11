Amazon discounts movies like Battleship in 4K to just $5 plus much more

Amazon is offering a wide selection of movies from various genres on sale for $5 each. One of our favorites is Battleship in 4K, which regularly goes for $15 at Google Play. This is a fantastic sci-fi movie that follows a battleship that’s part of the “international naval coalition,” which becomes the “world’s last hope for survival.” Liam Neeson stars in this action-packed thriller, so if you’re a fan of his movies, be sure to add this one to your library while it’s on sale. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more movies on sale at Amazon for just $5.
Other $5 movies at Amazon:
- Drunken Master (Reg. $15)
- Watchmen (Reg. $15)
- Along Came A Spider (Reg. $13)
- Straight Outta Compton Directors Cut (Reg. $15)
- The Devil’s Own (Reg. $13)
- Born on the Fourth of July (Reg. $15)
- Out of Sight (Reg. $15)
- Weird Science (Reg. $15)
- Poetic Justice (Reg. $13)
- Vertical Limit (Reg. $13)
- BASEketball (Reg. $15)
- Attack the Block (Reg. $13)
- The Replacement Killers (Reg. $13)
- The 6th Day (Reg. $13)
- Last Action Hero (Reg. $13)
- The Quick And The Dead (Reg. $13)
- The Collector (Reg. $10)
- S.W.A.T. (Reg. $13)
- Alpha Dog (Reg. $15)
- Repo Man (Reg. $15)
- Mothra (Reg. $13)
- Mr. Baseball (Reg. $15)
- The Professionals (Reg. $13)
- Money Train (Reg. $13)
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (Reg. $15)
- Fail Safe (Reg. $13)
- The Guns Of Navarone (Reg. $13)
- A Man For All Seasons (Reg. $13)
- Our Man in Havana (Reg. $13)
- A Raisin In The Sun (Reg. $13)
- Bye Bye Birdie (Reg. $13)
- Private School (Reg. $15)
- Cat Ballou (Reg. $13)
- Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (Reg. $13)
- Holiday Inn (Reg. $15)
- Born Free (Reg. $13)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Reg. $13)
- Waiting (Reg. $13)
Be sure to swing by Apple’s iTunes sale that’s filled with superhero flicks and more starting at just $5, like Justice League, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and much more. Plus, learn how you can score NFL’s Sunday Ticket U at 20% off before the season starts.
More about Battleship:
An international fleet of naval warships encounters an alien armada while on a Naval war games exercise and faces the biggest threat mankind has ever faced. An intense battle is fought on sea, land and air. If they lose, the world could face a major extinction event and an alien invasion. Will humans win this alien war, what are the aliens doing here, and what do they want?
