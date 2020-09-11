Amazon discounts movies like Battleship in 4K to just $5 plus much more

- Sep. 11th 2020 1:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a wide selection of movies from various genres on sale for $5 each. One of our favorites is Battleship in 4K, which regularly goes for $15 at Google Play. This is a fantastic sci-fi movie that follows a battleship that’s part of the “international naval coalition,” which becomes the “world’s last hope for survival.” Liam Neeson stars in this action-packed thriller, so if you’re a fan of his movies, be sure to add this one to your library while it’s on sale. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more movies on sale at Amazon for just $5.

Other $5 movies at Amazon:

Be sure to swing by Apple’s iTunes sale that’s filled with superhero flicks and more starting at just $5, like Justice League, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and much more. Plus, learn how you can score NFL’s Sunday Ticket U at 20% off before the season starts.

More about Battleship:

An international fleet of naval warships encounters an alien armada while on a Naval war games exercise and faces the biggest threat mankind has ever faced. An intense battle is fought on sea, land and air. If they lose, the world could face a major extinction event and an alien invasion. Will humans win this alien war, what are the aliens doing here, and what do they want?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide