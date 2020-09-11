Apple hits the weekend with superheroes movie sale, more from $5

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new movie sale focused on superhero films along with a host of other $5 discounted titles. Many of the highlighted movies arrive as bundles, including iconic franchises like Batman, Superman, and many others. As always, all of these films will become a permanent part of your library. You can find all of our top picks down below.
Superhero movie bundles highlight weekend deals
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Superman and Batman 11-film: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Justice League 3-film: $20 (Reg. $30)
- ’90s Batman 4-film: $15 (Reg. $40)
- Superman 6-film: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Superman Animated 8-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Justice League Dark 2-film: $15 (Reg. $30)
Other notable deals
- Game of Thrones Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Jurassic 5-film Collection: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Watchmen: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mary Poppins Returns: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Vanilla Sky: $5 (Reg. $10)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blade Trinity: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Can’t Hardly Wait: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Summer of 84: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Footloose: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Dukes of Hazzard: $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crash and Burn: $5 (Reg. $10)
Don’t miss Tuesday’s action and 4K movie sale from $5 that’s still on-going. You’ll find a number of top picks including Steve Jobs, Taken, Die Hard, Tomb Raider, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel