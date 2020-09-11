While this may look like a different NFL season than usual this year, it’s now officially underway with every team slated to take the field this Sunday. DirecTV is bringing NFL Sunday Ticket back again for 2020, delivering nearly every out of market game to subscribers. Like year’s past, DirecTV will also be offering NFL Sunday Ticket U, a similar product at a discounted price geared towards students. This perk drops the usual $300 price tag to just $100. However, signing up with a special promo code will drop the service down an additional 20% to $80. Head below to find out how you can leverage this popular discounted service.

NFL games at a big discount

Sunday Ticket is about as good as it gets for NFL fans with nearly every out of market game coming to your living room. If you live far away from your team of choice or simply don’t want to travel with this year’s COVID-19 restrictions, picking up a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription is a great way to enjoy your favorite games.

Of course, at $300, this isn’t for everyone, especially in 2020. However, the student version might be a better fit. A few years back, DirecTV introduced this option for NFL fans with a valid .edu email address to cut down on the price.

It’s basically the same subscription, just at a notable price discount. You’ll still receive all of the games not on national channels in your market, along with RedZone and Fantasy Zone Channels. If you’re not in the know on RedZone, it’s a fast-moving feed that goes from game to game when a team is about to score. It’s a fun way to enjoy multiple games at once.

Sunday Ticket U is available for students on streaming media players, including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and various other devices.

Sunday Ticket U promo code

This year, students can save on NFL Sunday Ticket U, dropping the price from $100 to $80 when promo code TEAMHUDDLE is applied during checkout. The 20% savings represented in today’s deal is in-line with previous discounts for the best we’ve seen all-time.

Head over to this landing page to see if you’re eligible for Sunday Tick U. While not every school is eligible for this promotion, many are. You may need to show a student ID in some instances to lock-in your savings. Only one stream can be accessed at a time.

