The Amazon Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Console has plummeted to $155 (Save 48%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Media Console for $155.16 shipped. That’s $145 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. If your entry, hallway, or living room has a portion of space that feels empty, this piece of furniture is ready to save the day. It features two self-closing drawers, a cabinet, and two shelves in the middle. A chevron pattern adorns this piece and the entire unit measures 75- by 19.7- by 24.4-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet furniture is reputable.

In need of seating? If so it’s hard to go wrong with Walker Edison’s Upholstered 2-Chair Set at $145. This deal shaves $65 off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Each one boasts a fall-friendly color and measures 32- by 19- by 22-inches.

And if you’re on the hunt for a new dresser, you should have a look at Walker Edison’s Urban solution at up to $72 off. It’s ready to plunge your space into mid-century modern styling. Buyers will garner a total of four drawers, helping ensure you have several ways to classify and categorize your clothing.

Amazon Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Media Console features:

This modern media console makes a wonderful accent piece in any home.

The 2 self-closing drawers and 2 cabinets make this media console great for storage.

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.

