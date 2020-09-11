The Amazon Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Console has plummeted to $155 (Save 48%)

- Sep. 11th 2020 4:20 pm ET

$155
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Media Console for $155.16 shipped. That’s $145 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. If your entry, hallway, or living room has a portion of space that feels empty, this piece of furniture is ready to save the day. It features two self-closing drawers, a cabinet, and two shelves in the middle. A chevron pattern adorns this piece and the entire unit measures 75- by 19.7- by 24.4-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet furniture is reputable.

In need of seating? If so it’s hard to go wrong with Walker Edison’s Upholstered 2-Chair Set at $145. This deal shaves $65 off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. Each one boasts a fall-friendly color and measures 32- by 19- by 22-inches.

And if you’re on the hunt for a new dresser, you should have a look at Walker Edison’s Urban solution at up to $72 off. It’s ready to plunge your space into mid-century modern styling. Buyers will garner a total of four drawers, helping ensure you have several ways to classify and categorize your clothing.

Amazon Rivet Corban 2-Drawer Media Console features:

  • This modern media console makes a wonderful accent piece in any home.
  • The 2 self-closing drawers and 2 cabinets make this media console great for storage.
  • Assemble in 15-30 minutes
  • Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.
  • Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$155
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author