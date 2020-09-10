Walker Edison’s Urban Dresser dives by up to $72, now $258 at Amazon

- Sep. 10th 2020 2:49 pm ET

$258
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 4-Drawer Urban Dresser for $257.99 shipped. That’s up to $72 off the typical rate there and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your current dresser has seen better days, today may be the day to upgrade. This Walker Edison solution features four drawers and adjustable-angle iron feet. Each drawer has beveled edges, helping bring a splash of mid-century modern style into your space. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

You know what would pair nicely with a new dresser? A fresh mattress. Thankfully we’ve spotted a selection of twin, full, queen, and king Zinus mattresses on sale from $136. Amazon shoppers stand to take up to $100 off, making this sale worthy of your time.

Want to also refresh your living room? You’re in luck because the Novogratz’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand has plunged to $201 at Amazon. This discount delivers $59 in savings and is within $13 of its all-time low. It’s ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 95-pounds and has plenty of storage underneath for that PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S you’ve been eyeing.

And speaking of TVs, be sure to check out the discount we’ve spotted on Sony’s 55-inch 4K OLED model. It’s currently available at Amazon for $1,500 and wields support for AirPlay 2, Assistant, and more.

Walker Edison 4-Drawer Urban Dresser features:

  • 4 drawers with telescoping metal glides
  • Adjustable angle iron feet
  • Beveled edges on drawers
  • Includes a central support foot
  • Urban industrial dresser
  • Included Components: Hardware Pack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$258
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author