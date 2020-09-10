Walker Edison’s Urban Dresser dives by up to $72, now $258 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 4-Drawer Urban Dresser for $257.99 shipped. That’s up to $72 off the typical rate there and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your current dresser has seen better days, today may be the day to upgrade. This Walker Edison solution features four drawers and adjustable-angle iron feet. Each drawer has beveled edges, helping bring a splash of mid-century modern style into your space. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

You know what would pair nicely with a new dresser? A fresh mattress. Thankfully we’ve spotted a selection of twin, full, queen, and king Zinus mattresses on sale from $136. Amazon shoppers stand to take up to $100 off, making this sale worthy of your time.

Want to also refresh your living room? You’re in luck because the Novogratz’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand has plunged to $201 at Amazon. This discount delivers $59 in savings and is within $13 of its all-time low. It’s ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 95-pounds and has plenty of storage underneath for that PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S you’ve been eyeing.

And speaking of TVs, be sure to check out the discount we’ve spotted on Sony’s 55-inch 4K OLED model. It’s currently available at Amazon for $1,500 and wields support for AirPlay 2, Assistant, and more.

Walker Edison 4-Drawer Urban Dresser features:

4 drawers with telescoping metal glides

Adjustable angle iron feet

Beveled edges on drawers

Includes a central support foot

Urban industrial dresser

Included Components: Hardware Pack

