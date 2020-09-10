Walker Edison’s Upholstered 2-Chair Set hurtles to $145 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Upholstered 2-Chair Set for $144.98 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked throughout 2020. This chair set is ready to fashionably accommodate almost any room in your home. Each chair is upheld by powder-coated metal legs and aims to maximize comfort thanks to an upholstered design with a pillow underneath. Both are sturdy enough to support 250-pounds and measure 32- by 19- by 22-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but are great so far at 5/5 stars.

Before you pull the trigger, be sure to have a look at the deal we found on Novogratz’s 2-Chair Set from a couple days ago. Pricing averages out to $83 per chair which ends up delivering a total savings of $84 when factoring in the typical $250 cost of this set. Unlike the chairs above, these are ready to be used both indoors and outdoors.

Ready to swap out your aging dresser? If so, take a gander at the Walker Edison’s Urban solution. Buyers stand to take up to $72 off now that pricing has fallen to $258. It wields a total of four drawers and is ready to bring a mid-century modern vibe into your space.

Walker Edison Upholstered Chair Set features:

Dimensions: 32″ H x 19″ L x 22″ W

Seat Height: 18″

Set includes 2 chairs

Each chair supports up to 250 lbs.

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

