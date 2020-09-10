Walker Edison’s Upholstered 2-Chair Set hurtles to $145 (Reg. $210)

- Sep. 10th 2020 4:57 pm ET

$145
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Upholstered 2-Chair Set for $144.98 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked throughout 2020. This chair set is ready to fashionably accommodate almost any room in your home. Each chair is upheld by powder-coated metal legs and aims to maximize comfort thanks to an upholstered design with a pillow underneath. Both are sturdy enough to support 250-pounds and measure 32- by 19- by 22-inches. Ratings are still rolling in, but are great so far at 5/5 stars.

Before you pull the trigger, be sure to have a look at the deal we found on Novogratz’s 2-Chair Set from a couple days ago. Pricing averages out to $83 per chair which ends up delivering a total savings of $84 when factoring in the typical $250 cost of this set. Unlike the chairs above, these are ready to be used both indoors and outdoors.

Ready to swap out your aging dresser? If so, take a gander at the Walker Edison’s Urban solution. Buyers stand to take up to $72 off now that pricing has fallen to $258. It wields a total of four drawers and is ready to bring a mid-century modern vibe into your space.

Walker Edison Upholstered Chair Set features:

  • Dimensions: 32″ H x 19″ L x 22″ W
  • Seat Height: 18″
  • Set includes 2 chairs
  • Each chair supports up to 250 lbs.
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$145
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author