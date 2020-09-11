Anker and Amazon partner for Gold Box sale with deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering various chargers, cables, and more up to 35% off. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the PowerPort Strip 2 Mini at $13.99. Regularly $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and 30% off the regular going rate. This portable power strip is great for mobile setups or frequent travelers. It features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports, not to mention an ultra-slim design made to easily fold up in your bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone, Android device, MacBook, and more. Yesterday’s Anker smart home sale is also still running with notable price drops from $12.

Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini features:

Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology

Space-Saving and Portable: PowerStrip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag

Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family

