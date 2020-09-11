Anker and Amazon partner for Gold Box sale with deals from $12

- Sep. 11th 2020 6:47 am ET

From $12
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering various chargers, cables, and more up to 35% off. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the PowerPort Strip 2 Mini at $13.99. Regularly $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and 30% off the regular going rate. This portable power strip is great for mobile setups or frequent travelers. It features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports, not to mention an ultra-slim design made to easily fold up in your bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone, Android device, MacBook, and more. Yesterday’s Anker smart home sale is also still running with notable price drops from $12.

Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini features:

  • Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology
  • Space-Saving and Portable: PowerStrip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag
  • Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $12
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp