Anker and eufy smart home gear, iPhone/Android accessories, more from $12

- Sep. 10th 2020 8:42 am ET

0

A fresh batch of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $189.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. eufy’s new Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Anker deals.

Additional Anker deals include:

In case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s Labor Day sale is still rolling on with up to 30% off Thunderbolt 3 docks, smart home accessories, and more. This promotion offers some of the best prices to date on Anker’s latest releases, making it a great time to upgrade your work from home setup at a discount.

eufy Smart Lock Touch features:

Smart Lock correctly recognizes registered fingerprint up to 98% of the time when your finger is placed correctly on the scanner. Proven to work after 250,000 rounds of testing, Smart Lock is more than capable of handling the comings and goings of a busy household.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Anker eufy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp