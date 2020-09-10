Anker and eufy smart home gear, iPhone/Android accessories, more from $12

A fresh batch of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $189.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. eufy’s new Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Anker deals.

Additional Anker deals include:

In case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s Labor Day sale is still rolling on with up to 30% off Thunderbolt 3 docks, smart home accessories, and more. This promotion offers some of the best prices to date on Anker’s latest releases, making it a great time to upgrade your work from home setup at a discount.

eufy Smart Lock Touch features:

Smart Lock correctly recognizes registered fingerprint up to 98% of the time when your finger is placed correctly on the scanner. Proven to work after 250,000 rounds of testing, Smart Lock is more than capable of handling the comings and goings of a busy household.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!