A $40 discount brings Aqara’s HomeKit starter set to an all-time low at $90

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon currently offers its HomeKit-enabled 5-Piece Starter Set for $89.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’ll save $40 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Most notably equipped with HomeKit support, this package adds five accessories to your Siri setup. There’s the Zigbee-enabled hub that doubles as a siren and light, as well as a smart plug, remote, motion detector, and contact sensor. Perfect for expanding the capabilities of your smart home with automations and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on coverage. Head below the fold for more.

A great way to spend your savings from today’s lead deal would be expanding your system within one of Aqara’s add-on sensors or accessories. Another one of its motion detectors will run you $17 right now, while you can secure another door or window with a contact sensor at $15. Plus, there are plenty of other offerings that all sell for less than the cash saved from the featured starter kit.

If none of these HomeKit accessories seem like the right additions to your setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more. There you’ll find a $100 discount on this Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam bundle, as well as even more ways to give your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup a boost.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions.

