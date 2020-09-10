Secure your home with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam + more at $550 ($100 off)

Newegg is currently offering a bundle with the HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera and Pro 3 2-pack with Smart Hub for $549.98 shipped. For comparison, the Floodlight normally goes for $250 and is on sale for $230 right now, while the 2-pack of cameras with the Smart Hub would set you back nearly $400. Today’s deal saves you upwards of $100 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked recently. Both the Pro 3 cameras and Floodlight are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, as well as Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded experience thanks to the included Smart Hub. You’ll find 2K video recording, up to 3,000-lumens of brightness, and more in this home security bundle. I’ve been using the Floodlight camera personally for the past few months and it offers superb video resolution and a bright light at night on my patio whenever motion is detected. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’ve already got an Arlo camera system, but need a bit more coverage, considering grabbing the Video Doorbell instead of today’s lead deal. It’s just $125 shipped at Amazon and offers many great features like color night vision, 2-way audio, and much more. I’ve also got this installed on my front door and it’s great to be able to communicate with delivery drivers or people who stop by if I can’t make it out front in time.

For a more budget-focused outdoor security system setup, check out Wyze Cam Outdoor. We just went hands-on with it and found that it offers ‘easy wireless setup with night vision for $50.’ If you’re looking to save some cash while still protecting your house, this is a great choice.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera features:

Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life on one charge.

Fast wire-free set up – No existing wiring required, setup quickly anywhere.

See the full picture – Crisp 2K HDR video with a wide viewing angle.

Illuminate your property with 2000 lumens of brightness (up to 3000 lumens with Outdoor Magnetic Charging Cable).

Live view anytime – Stream live or watch recorded video clips from your smartphone or tablet.

