Dyson’s high-end V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum receives $120 discount at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $479.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $40 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Dyson touts this unit as its “most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum” with “twice the suction” of its competitors. At up to 60-minutes of runtime per session, V11 Animal is ready to tackle almost any home size with plenty of power to spare. Thanks to an advanced whole-machine filtration system, this vacuum is able to traps “99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Why stop at clean floors? Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier is down to $31 and not only moisturizes the air, but also helps your space smell great with its built-in aroma diffuser. This deal shaves 20% off and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. It boasts a simplistic appearance that should blend well in almost any room.

Oh, and in case you missed it, we’ve also found a nice discount on Dyson’s refurbished Hot + Cool Tower Fan. You can currently score it for $200, which takes an impressive $250 off what it fetches in new condition. This discount is available for today only, so scope it out now.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

Dyson’s most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum. Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

