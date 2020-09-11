Door Kickers Action Squad hits all-time low on iOS/Android at $1 (Reg. $3)

- Sep. 11th 2020 4:55 pm ET

Door Kickers Action Squad is a “crazy old school side scroller action game” where players are tasked with taking out the “bad guys in Nowhere City USA.” Featuring gorgeous pixelated graphics and six playable characters, you have to master the speed of each weapon and scenario via special “Strategic Abilities” and much more. The regularly $3 game is now at a new all-time low of $1 on the App Store. As you might have noticed yesterday, this one headlined our Android roundup and is still on sale for the same price on Google Play. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from hundreds. Head below for more details.

In Door Kickers Action Squad, players must choose their gear and weapons carefully in order to tackle each breach. “Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself.” It features 84 non-linear levels, and endless tower mode, 60 weapons and gear, as well as 20+ enemy types.

iOS: Door Kickers: Action Squad $1 (Reg. $3)

Android: Door Kickers: Action Squad $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

