Today’s best game deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, AC Odyssey $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Crypt of the NecroDancer Nintendo Switch Edition for $3.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the “award winning hardcore rhythm-based dungeon crawling game.” Nintendo was such a big fan of this one, it tapped the developers and gameplay formula for a Zelda version known as Cadence of Hyrule (check out the latest DLC right here). Players must survive the “deadly dungeon of dance,” take out the NecroDancer, and recapture their “still beating heart.” But the game deals don’t stop there today. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s best price drops including slew of ongoing first-party Switch games, The Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $24.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched on PSN at $15
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Furi $7 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $34.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $48 (Reg. $60)
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Memoirs Edition $41 (Reg. $65+)
- New Super Mario Bros. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- RACCOON CITY EDITION $45 (Reg. $80)
- Incl. RE2 and 3 remakes
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- OTTTD Switch $0.50 (Reg. $8)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Switch games from $8
- Resident Evil 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $20 (Reg. $45+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $9.50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney TSUM TSUM $25 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 20 $6 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $13 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
This gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see
ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation
Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more
