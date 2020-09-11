Today’s best game deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, AC Odyssey $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Crypt of the NecroDancer Nintendo Switch Edition for $3.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the “award winning hardcore rhythm-based dungeon crawling game.” Nintendo was such a big fan of this one, it tapped the developers and gameplay formula for a Zelda version known as Cadence of Hyrule (check out the latest DLC right here). Players must survive the “deadly dungeon of dance,” take out the NecroDancer, and recapture their “still beating heart.” But the game deals don’t stop there today. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s best price drops including slew of ongoing first-party Switch games, The Outer Worlds, Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

