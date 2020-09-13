Save up to $80 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA Tuner, Cube, and more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Fire TV Recast OTA Tuner starting at $149.99 shipped for the 500GB model. Down from its usual $230 price tag, you’re looking at 35% in savings, with today’s offer matching the third-best we’ve seen to date. Step up to the 1TB version at $200, down from $280. Bringing one of Amazon’s Fire TV Recast to your setup lets you supplement a cord-cutting kit with channels from an OTA antenna. Whether its upcoming live sports, local news, or other shows, you’ll be able to bring back some of the cable essentials you may be missing after going all-in on streaming services. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more from $30.

Also on sale today, you can score the Fire TV Cube for $99.99 at Amazon. Typically fetching $120, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best deals to date. With built-in Alexa, Fire TV Cube allows you to not only use your voice to control what content is on the TV, but also the rest of your smart home and more. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Lastly, Amazon has the Fire TV Blaster for $29.99. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. This accessory supplements your Alexa setup with the ability to control TVs, sound bars, and more over IR. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of the 655 customers.

Fire TV Recast features:

The HD antenna connects to Fire TV Recast so you can access and record free over-the-air TV. The Fire TV mobile app helps you place the HD antenna for the best possible reception. Fire TV Recast works best with a Fire TV device, such as a Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV Edition television. You need at least 1 Fire TV to watch on your television. You can also watch on an Echo Show or compatible mobile device. Your Fire TV or Echo Show will need to be on the same network as Fire TV Recast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!