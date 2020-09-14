AirPods Pro are $199 for a limited time with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($50 off)

Update: Amazon is now matching this offer at $199, a new all-time low price.

Staples offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $199 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Regularly $249, today’s deal is down $50 from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. AirPods Pro is Apple’s high-end ANC in-ears with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri integration, and over 24-hours worth of battery life with the included wireless charging case. Adaptive EQ and Apple’s H1 chip allow for a custom listening experience ideal for louder locations. We loved them in our hands-on review, as well.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

