Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup now $99 off with prices starting at $900

Amazon is currently taking $99 off a selection of Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup starting at $900 headlined by the 1.1GHz i5/8GB/512GB model at $1,199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,299, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. If your current Mac isn’t keeping up with the fall semester or at-home workload, the latest MacBook Air is worth considering. It sports a refreshed Magic Keyboard alongside a 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for keeping up with multitasking. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and its 13-inch Retina display to round out the notable features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below the fold for more.

A great way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub. Adding this accessory into the mix will supplement your MacBook Air with some extra ports for using USB-A devices, connecting to an external display, and more. At $20, it also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers.

Over in our Apple guide you’ll even more notable deals today, including a selection of certified refurbished iPhones starting at $140. That’s on top of the AirPods Pro offer at $199 that’s still live from the weekend and more.

MacBook Air features:

Available in silver, space gray, and gold, the latest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad – all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. And with 11-hour battery life, it’s a do-it-all notebook that goes all day long.

