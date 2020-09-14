Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup now $99 off with prices starting at $900

- Sep. 14th 2020 8:21 am ET

$99 off
0

Amazon is currently taking $99 off a selection of Apple’s latest MacBook Air lineup starting at $900 headlined by the 1.1GHz i5/8GB/512GB model at $1,199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,299, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. If your current Mac isn’t keeping up with the fall semester or at-home workload, the latest MacBook Air is worth considering. It sports a refreshed Magic Keyboard alongside a 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM for keeping up with multitasking. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and its 13-inch Retina display to round out the notable features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below the fold for more.

A great way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub. Adding this accessory into the mix will supplement your MacBook Air with some extra ports for using USB-A devices, connecting to an external display, and more. At $20, it also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers.

Over in our Apple guide you’ll even more notable deals today, including a selection of certified refurbished iPhones starting at $140. That’s on top of the AirPods Pro offer at $199 that’s still live from the weekend and more.

MacBook Air features:

Available in silver, space gray, and gold, the latest MacBook Air features a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad – all housed in a thin and light iconic wedge design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. And with 11-hour battery life, it’s a do-it-all notebook that goes all day long.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99 off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go