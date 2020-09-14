ASUS brings Wi-Fi 6E to the market for the first time with upcoming router

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity has steadily been rolling out to new devices over the past year or so, and now ASUS is preparing to launch its latest router, but with a new addition. Moving beyond typical 802.11ax, its upcoming ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 will debut as one of the first Wi-Fi 6E devices on the market. Head below for all of the details.

ASUS debuts new Wi-Fi 6E router

If you’ve been shopping for a new router at any point recently, you’ll have no doubt come across Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in some form or another. The new 802.11ax standard delivers plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, namely improved speed, coverage, and overall throughout. Where Wi-Fi 6E comes into the mix is introducing 6GHz connectivity alongside the usual 2.4 and 5GHz options you’ll find on most routers today. All that’s to say, the new standard will double down on everything standard Wi-Fi 6 brought to the table, yielding even better performance.

That all comes into play for the latest release from ASUS, a new gaming-focused router under the ROG Rapture brand. The new model packs eight antennas for providing ample coverage and can achieve 4×4 802.11ax connectivity on top of its Wi-Fi 6E support. There’s also dual Ethernet inputs for achieving up to 2Gb/s speeds, alongside four Gigabit Ethernet outputs for expanding your wired network and 2.5Gb/s lan support.

On top of a refreshed design compared to the standard 802.11ax version, you’ll also find all of the gaming-focused features. Some highlights include online game prioritization, VPN features, and more.

ASUS will be launching its new gaming GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi 6E Router in December ahead of the holiday season. As of now, there’s no direct announcement on how much it’ll cost, either. Judging by what you’ll pay for the brand’s existing ROG Rapture model, a steep $449.99 at Amazon, the new and improved Wi-Fi 6E version likely won’t be as affordable by comparison.

Compared to that existing model, the new ASUS Wi-Fi 6E router will also likely support speeds of at least 11Gb/s throughout your entire network. And if that is any indication, you’ll also be looking at 5,400 square feet of coverage here, at least.

As someone who’s already experienced the perks of what standard Wi-Fi 6 can bring to the table, the improved 6GHz version seems like it’ll certainly have been worth the wait for people who still haven’t upgraded. But just like with Wi-Fi 6 itself, it’ll be up to smartphones, computers, and other devices to actually support the standard before you’ll really see a difference.

But if you’re after a solution that’ll future-proof your network, keep an eye out for the ASUS Wi-Fi 6E router when it debuts later this year seems like a solid bet.

