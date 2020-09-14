Home Depot launches huge 1-day DEWALT tool sale with up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off DEWALT Combo Kits, tools, and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. Our top pick is the 4-tool Combo Kit at $399 with two drills, a grinder, saw, and batteries. Regularly $500 but packing over $600 worth of individual value, this is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020 on this bundle. You’ll receive everything needed to tackle basic DIY tasks around the house, while included products like the hammer drill are a great way to bring some extra power to your projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is DEWALT’s 3-piece ToughSystem Mobile Tool Box at $109. Regularly up to $149, this bundle is as much as 20% off other retailers. You’ll receive a wheeled cart with purchase, along with two add-on toolboxes, making it a complete tool storage system that is fully mobile. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day DEWALT sale here for additional deals on top-rated tools and more.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 20-Volt MAX FLEXVOLT Brushless premium Hammer drill and Impact Combo Kit features FLEXVOLT technology; the world’s first battery that automatically changes voltage when you change tools. The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 is a versatile combo kit that is ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications. For a limited time get a bonus Bare Grinder and Circular Saw with purchase.

