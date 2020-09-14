Ready your space for winter with this Honeywell Heater for $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and perfect timing as the winter months roll in. This model sports six customizable heat settings as well as directional control for you, the room at large, or the floors. It also features a 2-hour auto-off heat phase timer, quiet mode setting, tip-over and overheat protection, as well as a cool touch housing so you can move it from room-to-room. Rated 4+ stars from 370 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, check out the AmazonBasics Ceramic Personal Heater at $32 and the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater at $26 instead. Both options carry stellar ratings and best-seller status while offering up the same 1500-watts of power found on today’s lead deal. They aren’t quite as attractive looking but come with essentially the same feature set for less.

Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on items to ready your space for fall/winter. And while we are talking air quality and the like, Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier is still down at an all-time low.

More on Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater:

This heater is designed with 6 customized heat settings to give you control of your comfort. The intelligent & powerful ceramic heating capabilities allow you to heat you, your room or your floor area with the touch of a button. This ceramic heater provides superior safety & easily controlled comfort, featuring 6 customized heat settings, a 2 hour auto-off heat phase timer, a quiet mode setting, tip-over and overheat protection, a cool touch housing and more.

