MSI GF65 THIN gaming laptop has the RTX 2060 GPU, more at $899 (Reg. $1,100+)

Newegg is offering the MSI GF65 THIN Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz i5/8GB/512GB for $899 shipped with a bundled MSI Urban Raider Backpack. For comparison, the laptop itself goes for $999 at B&H and the backpack retailed for $100 to $150 before selling out at Amazon, making today’s deal worth a combined $1,100 or more. MSI’s THIN laptop packs quite a few high-end features, like the NVIDIA RTX 2060 6GB raytracing graphics card, a 120Hz display, and the ability to upgrade your RAM and SSD in the future. For ports, you’ll find a 4K30 HDMI output, two USB-C, dual USB-A, and a headphone jack. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the RTX 2060 is a bit more than you need right now, opting for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Gaming Laptop is a great idea. You’ll score a 2.5GHz i5/8GB/512GB setup with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, providing ample power for on-the-go gaming at 1080p. Coming in at $799, you’re saving an additional $100 and still getting a great device.

More of an Apple fan? Well, the latest MacBook Air lineup is on sale from $900 with up to $99 off right now. The MacBook Air provides Apple’s all-new Magic Keyboard, Thunderbolt 3, and a 13-inch Retina display.

MSI GF65 THIN Gaming Laptop features:

The MSI 15.6″ GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop is designed for gamers who favor portability just as much performance. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Thanks to its dedicated graphics card, you’ll be able to enable additional graphical options and turn up in-game visual settings to enjoy games at their best. Should you need more storage, you can connect external storage solutions using its USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Other integrated features include an HDMI output, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a backlit keyboard, a webcam, microphones, speakers, and audio jacks. The operating system installed is Windows 10 Home

