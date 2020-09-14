Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G Android Smartphones

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon, and is the best we’ve seen in months. You can also score the Galaxy S20 for $799.99, a savings of $200 and match of the all-time low. Samsung S20 series smartphones deliver an up to 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside upwards of 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity. There’s also a Single Take AI-backed camera system on either handset, with the S20+ standing out thanks to its 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 430 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the savings from the lead deal would be picking up Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy Case. Starting at $12, you’ll be able to grab one for either the S20 or S20+ in order to bring some shock absorption into the mix as well as a raised lip to protect the screen. 

Today’s S20 discounts are also joined by ongoing discounts for Samsung’s new Note 20/Ultra devices. With up to $360 in savings to be had, these are the best prices to date on the recent release. Or go with the previous-generation Galaxy S10/+ handsets to save even more from $500.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

