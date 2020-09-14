Stanley delivers its 1950s-style lunch box for $27 (Save 33%), more from $15

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic 10-Quart Lunch Box for $26.77 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy lunch box features a 1950s-style look that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. It’s comprised of 0.6mm steel for “superior durability.” Measurements are 10- by 13- by 6.5-inches, providing ample space for daily meals. Unsurprisingly, Stanley backs this tough lunch box with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley discounts.

More Stanley discounts:

Oh, and be sure to have a look at the fresh Coleman cooler discounts we’ve found. Our favorite is its monstrous 150-Qt. Xtreme Cooler at 25% off, but it doesn’t stop there with yet another one discounted to $38. Picking up one of these means you’ll have enough room to store up to 223 cans.

Stanley Classic Lunch Box features:

Inspired by the 1es, Stanley built this so working men and women have something tougher than a cartoon lunchbox and more functional than a paper bag Carry hot and cold meals to the work site with this

Stanley lunchbox is manufactured with 0 6mm SPCD steel for superior durability with single wall insulation Sturdy latches and hinges are added to prevent anything from leaking or falling out

With 10qts of storage this lunch box can feed an entire crew for a full day of work It’s meant to be the working person’s lunchbox that can hold lunch, snacks, and fits a Stanley Insulated water bottle inside

