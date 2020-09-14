Stanley delivers its 1950s-style lunch box for $27 (Save 33%), more from $15

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic 10-Quart Lunch Box for $26.77 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy lunch box features a 1950s-style look that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. It’s comprised of 0.6mm steel for “superior durability.” Measurements are 10- by 13- by 6.5-inches, providing ample space for daily meals. Unsurprisingly, Stanley backs this tough lunch box with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley discounts.
More Stanley discounts:
- Easy-Clean 25-Oz. Bottle: $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Vacuum-Insulated 1.5-Qt. Bottle: $19 (Reg. $30)
- Vacuum-Insulated 24-Oz. Food Jar: $18 (Reg. $23)
- Trigger-Action 16-Oz. Travel Mug: $15 (Reg. $18)
- View all…
Oh, and be sure to have a look at the fresh Coleman cooler discounts we’ve found. Our favorite is its monstrous 150-Qt. Xtreme Cooler at 25% off, but it doesn’t stop there with yet another one discounted to $38. Picking up one of these means you’ll have enough room to store up to 223 cans.
Stanley Classic Lunch Box features:
- Inspired by the 1es, Stanley built this so working men and women have something tougher than a cartoon lunchbox and more functional than a paper bag Carry hot and cold meals to the work site with this
- Stanley lunchbox is manufactured with 0 6mm SPCD steel for superior durability with single wall insulation Sturdy latches and hinges are added to prevent anything from leaking or falling out
- With 10qts of storage this lunch box can feed an entire crew for a full day of work It’s meant to be the working person’s lunchbox that can hold lunch, snacks, and fits a Stanley Insulated water bottle inside
